Marks’ son Brooks posted a video of himself lip-syncing to Nicki Minaj’s “MAMA” verse, specifically the line, “She threw dirt on my name, ended up at her own burial.” The college student’s issues with Shah were broadcast on the show after she made fun of his eponymous sweatsuit line.

After Instagram account @housewivesofslc reposted the video, Marks, 49, chimed in to defend her 21-year-old son against those who said his video was directed at her costar.

“Not sure what you are all interpreting here but there are no hidden meanings on his posts,” the jewelry designer wrote.

After another account commented that she should “own” that the post was directed at Shah, Marks added more to her statement. “No one is in Brooks’ head or knows his intent but him, so please don’t tell me what he intends. I am now disengaging on this as there is no more to discuss” she wrote.