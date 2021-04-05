Heather Dubrow

The former Real Housewives of Orange County star discussed Shah’s legal troubles during a Friday, April 2, episode of her “Heather Dubrow’s World” podcast.

“I just can’t imagine how people go on these shows and know that this is going on,” the Jenny alum said. “Before I went on Housewives, I said to [my husband Terry Dubrow], ‘What are they going to find out about me?’ And he said, ‘What do you mean? What did you do? … You’re fine.’”

Heather noted that going on television is the worst thing to do if you’re trying to hide information.

“It always comes out,” she said. “I know they were investigating [Shah’s situation for a while], but I have to assume if you’re investigating something … and all of a sudden you see this woman on ads and television and the whole thing, wouldn’t it piss you off so much that you’d go full throttle?”