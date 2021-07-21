His Relationship With LeBron James Started in 2002

The duo met in 2002 at the Akron-Canton Airport in Ohio. James was only 17 while Paul was 21. They bonded over their love of basketball and Paul’s inventory of vintage sports jerseys, which he sold out of the trunk of his car at the time. After James signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003, he started paying Paul $48,000 per year as an investment in their relationship.

“I have always felt that he had a purpose, and that’s why I kept him around,” James told the New Yorker in May 2021 of his now-agent. “I knew he was going to be something more than even what he thought he could possibly be at the time. It was just a feeling I had.” After working at the Creative Artists Agency under James’ original agent, Leon Rose, Paul created his own agency and took James with him.