How Did Rob Respond?

In April 2022, a filing obtained by Us stated, “Mr. Kardashian denies Ms. White’s allegation that he posted the images without Ms. White’s consent and denies that Ms. White had an expectation of privacy in the images. He also disputes that his conduct caused Ms. White to sustain any mental pain and suffering, humiliation or emotional distress, and contends that Ms. White is not entitled to recover monetary damages.”