Exclusive Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Gushed Over Jen Harley Before Domestic Violence Arrest: ‘Everyone Thinks We’re Toxic’ By Stephanie Webber 9 hours ago Jen Lowery/MEGA 5 6 / 5 Big Smooch Ortiz-Magro sipped on a water and took selfies and chatted with guests when he wasn’t kissing Harley. Back to top More News Reviewers Are Calling These Slimming Leggings ‘Magic Pants’ This Posture Corrector Has 1,700 Reviews and Will Seriously Save Your Back Diet Not Working? Here’s How to Change Your Relationship With Food For Long-Lasting Results More News