Princess Diana

Two years before her untimely passing, Diana spoke about her battle with postpartum depression, which was very taboo at the time.

“Then I was unwell with post-natal depression, which no one ever discusses, post-natal depression, you have to read about it afterwards, and that in itself was a bit of a difficult time. You’d wake up in the morning feeling you didn’t want to get out of bed, you felt misunderstood, and just very, very low in yourself,” she told BBC in 1995. “I never had had a depression in my life. But then when I analyzed it I could see that the changes I’d made in the last year had all caught up with me, and my body had said: ‘We want a rest.’”

She added that she couldn’t “cope with the pressure” that was put on her.

“It was a very short space of time: in the space of a year my whole life had changed, turned upside down, and it had its wonderful moments, but it also had challenging moments. And I could see where the rough edges needed to be smoothed,” Diana explained. “I was actually crying out because I wanted to get better in order to go forward and continue my duty and my role as wife, mother, Princess of Wales. … I didn’t like myself, I was ashamed because I couldn’t cope with the pressures.”

Diana also addressed her battle with bulimia at the time.

“That’s like a secret disease,” she said. “You inflict it upon yourself because your self-esteem is at a low ebb, and you don’t think you’re worthy or valuable.”