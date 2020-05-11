5 Things to Know About Broadway Star Ruthie Ann Miles

Broadway star Ruthie Ann Miles experienced devastating losses in the spring of 2018 — but the actress and her family have rebuilt themselves in the wake of their tragedy.

The 37-year-old Tony winner and husband Jonathan Blumenstein‘s lives were changed forever in March 2018, when their 4-year-old daughter, Abigail, was killed in a Brooklyn car crash. Miles, who was seven months pregnant at the time, spent three days in the ICU after the accident. She lost her unborn baby girl two months later as a result of severe injuries.

“The pain suffered by Ruthie and Jonathan is nearly impossible to fathom,” the family’s lawyer, Ben Rabinowitz, said in a statement in May 2018. “Ruthie and Jonathan are grateful for the support of their family and friends but wish and ask that their privacy be respected during their most trying time. Ruthie and Jonathan continue to seek God’s presence, mercy and peace.”

Shortly after her family’s heartbreaking losses, fans began to wonder whether or not Miles would return to the stage to reprise her role as Lady Thiang in London’s West End production of The King and I. Miles made history for the same role three years earlier, becoming only the second actress of Asian heritage to win a Tony award. Despite the uncertainty surrounding Miles’ future, she made a triumphant return to the theatre in August 2018.

Two years later, Miles and Blumenstein welcomed daughter Hope Elizabeth, celebrating “3 generations of April Babies.” The Avenue Q star announced the “very happy news” that she was expecting another child in March.

“Thank you especially to the many of you who supported us in the aftermath of the crash, continually lifted us up in prayer, doused us with Love, encouraged us, let us be & grieve these two years … and now rejoice with us in this new life,” she tweeted upon announcing her pregnancy. “We know Abigail Joy and Sophia would have loved being big sisters & are loving watching their family grow.”

