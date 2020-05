3. She Had a Standout Role in FX’s ‘The Americans’

Following a successful career on the Broadway stage, the NYU alum secured a recurring role on FX’s The Americans as Young-Hee Seong, a Korean immigrant. Speaking with Flavorwire, Miles admitted the character was a “freeing” juxtaposition to her work in The King and I. “She doesn’t have all these huge responsibilities,” she said at the time. “She’s free to just be herself.”