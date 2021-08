Royally Snubbed

When William and Kate tied the knot at Westminster Abbey in April 2011, the prince’s aunt was nowhere to be seen. She reflected on not receiving an invite to the family affair during a July 2021 interview with Town & Country, noting, “I didn’t think I was probably worthy to go to their wedding.”

Ferguson was also not invited to Prince Edward’s 1999 wedding to Sophie, Countess of Wessex.