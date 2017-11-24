Sarah Hyland had quite the pre-birthday surprise when her boyfriend, Wells Adams, took her on a romantic helicopter ride that would make any Bachelor contestant jealous.

The Modern Family actress, who turned 27 on Friday, November 24, shared photos of herself and the former Bachelorette contestant’s adventure with her fans on her Instagram Story on Thursday, November 23. Hyland revealed that the Bachelor in Paradise alum surprised her with a helicopter trip to Santa Catalina Island.

“Now, I’m going to do an Instagram story of really, really annoyingly cute vomit-worthy videos of my day yesterday,” she warned her fans. Get out your vom buckets ’cause it’s about to get real in this cute house.”

She continued sharing adorable photos and selfies of them from the date to her Instagram Story saying, “Um, hi. That was annoyingly cute, and I’m very sorry I had to put you all through that. I just…like it a lot.”

What you want Thanksgiving to be Vs. What it actually is. #boxwine A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland) on Nov 23, 2017 at 8:08pm PST

Last month, a source exclusively confirmed to Us Weekly that the pair were casually dating and have been “seeing each other for months.” But it seems that things are getting serious because the radio host spent Thanksgiving with the actress and her family on Thursday. Scroll down to see their adorable photos of their trip together and of their Thanksgiving celebration.