Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams took their love to court … the basketball court!

The Modern Family actress, 26, and her Bachelor in Paradise beau, 33, got cozy courtside at the Los Angeles Lakers game on Tuesday, November 21 – and posted multiple Instagram stories to commemorate it. Hyland looked adorable in a purple Lakers hat and hoop earrings, while her date was all smiles and sipped a beer.

The duo further proved their newfound bliss in several snaps that showcased their happiness – and love for pizza. The Bachelorette alum even snuck a shot of the actress indulging in a slice and captioned it, “she’s my favorite thing.”

“I thought hanging out with Sarah would mean I’d get better seats,” he teased in a video of the view from their chairs.

The couple first sparked romance rumors last month after they celebrated Halloween together dressed as Stranger Things’ Eleven and Dustin. Since then, they haven’t been shy to show their affection on social media.

Earlier this month, Ashley Iaconetti – who went on a date and kissed Adams during Bachelor in Paradise – spoke to Us about the new couple. “I’ve known it’s been going on for a while and I think they both really like each other so that’s cool,” she exclusively told Us. “They seem really head over heels and they are really making it work.”

Hyland split with actor Dominic Sherwood in August after dating for two years. Adams was most recently linked to longtime friend Danielle Maltby on Bachelor in Paradise.

