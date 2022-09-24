How Do Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan Know Each Other?

Scottie and Michael were both members of the Bulls in the 1980s and the 1990s, helping the team clinch six NBA championships.

“That relationship, we established that we felt like that in the late 80s, playing against the Pistons, just starting to grow and mature and have each other’s backs,” Scottie told the Guardian in 2020. “We grew up together and we defended each other. That respect we had on the court, that competitiveness we took through to the top – it was special. That was the respect we had for each other, because we had to be on the court to do what we did. We had to be dominant.”