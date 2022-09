Who Is Marcus Jordan?

The Michael Jordan’s Steakhouse founder is a proud father of five. He shares Marcus (born 1990), Jeffrey (born 1988) and Jasmine (born 1992) with ex-wife Juanita Vanoy. Michael and his wife, Yvette Prieto, welcomed twin daughters Victoria and Ysabel in February 2014.

Marcus, for his part, followed in his father’s footsteps and played basketball in college before switching gears to launch the Trophy Room online boutique to sell athletic merchandise.