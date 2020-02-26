Working on her fitness! Duchess Kate embraced her sporty side in a solo engagement on Wednesday, February 26.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 38, made an appearance at a SportsAid event at the London Stadium in Stratford, U.K. The gathering was in support of the parents and guardians of young athletes.

Kate became a patron of SportsAid in 2013. The charity aims to help young British athletes with aspirations of becoming Olympians or Paralympians. In doing so, it provides financial assistance to the athletes for their training and competition costs.

“The Duchess joined young athletes taking part in a series of track and field activities, before meeting parents and guardians of SportsAid athletes, past and present, to hear about their experiences, the challenges that they face, and about the impact of the support they receive from the charity,” a statement from Kensington Palace’s official Instagram read on Wednesday, captioning several pics of Kate participating.

Kate’s appearance at Wednesday’s SportsAid event comes after she and her husband, Prince William, briefly pumped the brakes on their busy work schedules. The four-day hiatus between February 17 to February 21 coincided with their children Prince George, 6, and Princess Charlotte, 4, having a brief break from their London school, Thomas’ Battersea. Kate and William, 37, are also the parents of Prince Louis, 22 months.

Kate, for her part, has made several appearances across the U.K. as of late in support of her “5 Big Questions” survey. She launched the survey last month due to her interest in gaining a better understanding of early childhood development.

“Parents, families and carers are at the heart of raising the next generation and that’s why I felt so passionate about listening to them and listening to your thoughts and your views and how best we can support you going forward,” she said in a video announcement posted to Kensington Palace’s Instagram on February 18. “That’s why I’ve launched the ‘5 Big Questions’ to hear from as many people from society as possible.”

Kate continued, “We visited Wales, Northern Ireland, Scotland and England to hear your experiences. I’m really pleased over 200,000 people have filled out a survey but it’s not too late to have your say.”

Scroll down to see photos of Kate attending Wednesday’s SportsAid event!