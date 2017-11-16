Heating up, even on the ice! Selena Gomez cheered Justin Bieber on during an hockey match on Wednesday, November 15, in Los Angeles.

The “Bad Liar” songstress, 25, brought along her dog as she supported the “Company” crooner, 23, from the sidelines.

Ever since the “Wolves” singer called it quits on her 10-month relationship with The Weeknd in October, she’s been spending a great deal of time with Bieber, her on-again off-again love.

The duo first fueled reconciliation rumors after being spotted together at Gomez’s L.A. pad days before her split from the “Party Monster” singer, 27. Since reuniting, the Disney alum and the “Sorry” songster have been seen together on multiple occasions. “Since things ended with Justin for good, any other guys that Selena dated were placeholders,” an insider exclusively told Us in October, adding that Bieber had always been the “Fetish” singer’s “soulmate and one true love.”

As Us Weekly exclusively reported, the pair officially rekindled their romance in early November. Scroll down and see the photos from their date at the ice rink!