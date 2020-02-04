‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Alum Shannen Doherty’s Cancer Battle in Quotes

On Opening Up Online

“It was just about being as honest as possible,” the former child actress explained to Health. “And then it became very important to me that I was there for people who were going through it. I would never give medical advice because I’m not a doctor, but I would always say, ‘Advocate for yourself.’ And also, I get a little less trolls and haters on social media now, so that’s good. I think because cancer stripped me of my defense mechanisms, it allowed people to see all sides of me.”