Real Talk

‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Alum Shannen Doherty’s Cancer Battle in Quotes

By
Shannen-Doherty’s-Cancer-Battle-in-Quotes
 Rob Latour/Shutterstock
13
6 / 13

On Opening Up Online

“It was just about being as honest as possible,” the former child actress explained to Health. “And then it became very important to me that I was there for people who were going through it. I would never give medical advice because I’m not a doctor, but I would always say, ‘Advocate for yourself.’ And also, I get a little less trolls and haters on social media now, so that’s good. I think because cancer stripped me of my defense mechanisms, it allowed people to see all sides of me.”

Back to top