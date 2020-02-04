‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Alum Shannen Doherty’s Cancer Battle in Quotes

On Self-Acceptance

On an October 2016 episode of Chelsea, Doherty said, “I think what’s beautiful and hard and interesting about cancer is that it tears you down and builds you, and tears you down and builds you. It remakes you so many different times. The person I thought I was supposed to be or was going to be or who I thought I was six months ago is now somebody completely different. And I realize, ‘Wow, I really thought that I was so brave and so gracious this entire time and really I was just hiding.’”