Simu Liu and Jade Bender’s Relationship Timeline

A low-key connection. Simu Liu and Jade Bender sparked romance rumors after they were spotted on an outing in Los Angeles — but the pair have known each other for years.

In June 2022, Liu and Bender were photographed leaving a dinner date together. They seemed to make their red carpet debut one month later when they attended the 2022 ESPYS.

Although the couple have remained tight-lipped about their romance, they offered a glimpse at their trip to San Diego Comic-Con together.

“Back at Hall H three years after it all began, with the most passionate fans in the world,” the Marvel star — who plays the titular role in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings — wrote via Instagram in July 2022. “When I showed up in 2019 I was almost an entirely different person; skinnier, more naive and definitely better rested. The crowd was overwhelming and the lights were blinding. Now, in 2022… it feels like home.”

He continued: “I’m beyond grateful for the experiences and relationships that have shaped me these past three years, for the love that I’ve received and the moments that have challenged me. Excited for the next phase. I love you guys so much!!”

In the compilation of photos, Liu included a snap of him and Bender sharing a laugh as they posed on a red carpet. Another shot showed the actress sleeping in the car with a dog.

The China-born actor’s romance with the Senior Year star comes after he previously sparked dating speculation with Chrishell Stause. After Liu appeared in two episodes of Selling Sunset during season 4 while looking at houses in Los Angeles, viewers questioned if the pair were going to start dating following Stause’s split from Jason Oppenheim.

“I have to say, Simu is just a friend of mine,” the reality star said of the Canadian citizen during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in February 2022. “I promise! No one ever believes me, but no.”

At the time, the Netflix personality referred to Liu as “so lovely” before hinting that he preferred to keep his dating life private.

