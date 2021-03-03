Love Lives

‘Sister Wives’ Star Kody Brown’s Ups and Downs With 1st Wife Meri Brown Through the Years

Sister Wives Kody Brown Meri Brown
Moving On?

Two years after her divorce shook up the family dynamic, Meri pursued an online relationship — but things weren’t as they seemed. “At the very beginning, this person was fun, funny, just good conversation,” Meri later explained during a June 2016 episode of the TLC show after she got catfished by her crush. “At first, it was kind of cool just to have that companionship, I guess. I cared about who I thought she was portraying him to be because I have a trusting heart and a loving heart. … The feelings that I had were confusing.”

At the time, Kody said he felt “lost” in the situation. “Meri and I were struggling enough. It was very hard to communicate,” he recalled.

