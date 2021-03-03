Moving On?

Two years after her divorce shook up the family dynamic, Meri pursued an online relationship — but things weren’t as they seemed. “At the very beginning, this person was fun, funny, just good conversation,” Meri later explained during a June 2016 episode of the TLC show after she got catfished by her crush. “At first, it was kind of cool just to have that companionship, I guess. I cared about who I thought she was portraying him to be because I have a trusting heart and a loving heart. … The feelings that I had were confusing.”

At the time, Kody said he felt “lost” in the situation. “Meri and I were struggling enough. It was very hard to communicate,” he recalled.