Never Really Over

Six years after her divorce — and amid a particularly rocky patch in her relationship — Meri reassured fans that she and Kody were in it for the long haul. “Let’s just clarify something here. I love this man. 💙,” she wrote via Instagram in December 2020. “I don’t owe anyone an explanation but I’ll do it anyway. … My relationship with him is MY relationship with him. Sure we’ve had ups and downs through the years (I mean, isn’t that somewhat normal?) High highs and low lows. … But here’s my truth. I love him. I love my family. I’m committed. I have 30 years in this. We struggle. We communicate. … I’m not going anywhere.”