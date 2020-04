Meri

“My typical schedule involves a lot of travel and I always feel blessed when I get to be at home more than a little bit of time. Luckily, I’m able to work from home so this doesn’t feel out of the norm for me, at this point. I’ve limited where I go and my daily errand running. I’m not seeing much of the rest of the family because we’re all quarantining, so it’s a little weird that we can’t get together but we know it’s best to stay in our own individual homes.”