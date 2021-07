Kristin Kreuk

The Canadian actress played Clark’s on-again, off-again crush and later girlfriend, Lana Lang. After Smallville, Kreuk landed a leading role on the CW’s Beauty & the Beast. She also starred in the CBC legal drama Burden of Truth. In 2017, she was linked to the controversy surrounding the NXIVM cult, which counted her costar Allison Mack as a member. Kreuk said that she left the group in 2013 and did not witness any illegal events during her time in the organization.