Deserving of Love

The Chicago P.D. alum revealed during her December 2018 “Unqualified” podcast appearance that self-love is key to a successful relationship. “When I got off a rollercoaster in my last relationship with a person who I love but who, like, the relationship was so bad for me, I finally went, ‘Enough! Just enough! I’m good, I’m done,’” the actress explained. “I realized that if I wasn’t as patient with myself or as loving to myself as I’ve been with partners who just didn’t, at the end of the day, deserve it.”

She continued: “Again, that’s not a hateful thing, it’s just to say, like, ‘You don’t deserve this piece of me.’ That’s OK, I f–ked up giving it to you when you didn’t deserve it and I gotta own that I don’t deserve to treat myself that way either. Now for the last couple of years, I’ve gone on some dates. There have been two or three lovely dudes who I’ve seen for a moment and then have gone, ‘You’re great, but you’re not my guy.’”