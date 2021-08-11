Past Engagements

One day before sharing her Italian proposal with fans in August 2021, Bush got real about her and fellow “Drama Queens” podcast cohosts Bethany Joy Lenz and Hilarie Burton’s failed engagements on their show.

“Sometimes you should listen when people tell you to be careful and you’re young and you don’t know what you’re doing in relationships,” Bush said on the podcast. Lenz added: “For all of my major relationships, I had people tell me ‘red flag,’ ‘I’m concerned,’ ‘Are you sure?’ I was just so stubborn and determined that I knew what I was doing. It’s hard to listen to.”

The Love, Victor star agreed, saying, “Same. My face is very hot. Yep. What’s interesting about it is that in a way, I think about it in particular for the three of us going through those real-life trials and tribulations together while selling a fairy tale on screen. … We’ve all been asked big questions by men we decided were not our people.”

Bush continued: “In the future, I think maybe we should just buy jewelry for each other and be a little more picky with men. That would be my recommendation to all the young women listening. Give jewelry to your friends and be patient.”