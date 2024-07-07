Sophie Turner has Us reconsidering wearing pajamas only at nighttime.

Turner, 28, stepped out for lunch in the south of France in June wearing a pajama-style buttoned crop top from Woera with matching trousers. The collared blouse is one of the brand’s most popular pieces, coming in a cotton poplin fabric with a classic front-button placket.

The long-sleeved Woera top also features buttoned sleeve hems, a straight yoke at the back and branded pearlescent buttons.

The brand, founded by Greek designer Natalia Georgala, celebrated Turner’s ensemble via social media.

“Queen @sophiet in our light blue striped set 🦋,” a Monday, July 1, Instagram post read, sharing pics of the actress in the ensemble.

For Turner’s part, she accessorized her Woera set with white, square-shaped sunglasses, gold hoop earrings and white sneakers with a kelly green stripe on the side.

For more on Woera's pajama-style set