Celebrity News

Sophie Turner’s Woera Cropped Set Makes Us Want to Have a Summer Slumber Party Right Now

By
Sophie Turner’s Woera Crop Top Makes Us Want to Have a Summer Slumber Party
5
Marc Piasecki/WireImage; Courtesy of woera.co

Sophie Turner has Us reconsidering wearing pajamas only at nighttime.

Turner, 28, stepped out for lunch in the south of France in June wearing a pajama-style buttoned crop top from Woera with matching trousers. The collared blouse is one of the brand’s most popular pieces, coming in a cotton poplin fabric with a classic front-button placket.

The long-sleeved Woera top also features buttoned sleeve hems, a straight yoke at the back and branded pearlescent buttons.

The brand, founded by Greek designer Natalia Georgala, celebrated Turner’s ensemble via social media.

“Queen @sophiet in our light blue striped set 🦋,” a Monday, July 1, Instagram post read, sharing pics of the actress in the ensemble.

For Turner’s part, she accessorized her Woera set with white, square-shaped sunglasses, gold hoop earrings and white sneakers with a kelly green stripe on the side.

For more on Woera’s pajama-style set that has Us ready for a slumber party and other items that the stars are buzzing about this week, keep scrolling below:

