Olivia Flowers

Kroll was first linked to Flowers in December 2021 while filming season 8 of Southern Charm. The duo’s budding romance was teased in the official trailer for the show, which dropped in May 2022. The Bravo personality confirmed his relationship with the photographer to Us that same month.

“Olivia is this lovely, lovely woman who is now a cast member, which we can say. I’m just so excited for people to meet her,” Kroll exclusively told Us at the NBCUniversal upfront presentation. “She truly, in my opinion, brings the charming back to our show.”

He added: “You will certainly see where [our romance] begins, then how it ends. And it certainly is some ebb and flows as I’m trying to figure it out.”