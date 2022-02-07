Top 5

Naomie Olindo Speaks Out for 1st Time About Metul Shah Split, Recalls Having to ‘Beg’ Her Way Back to ‘Southern Charm’

‘Southern Charm’ Star Naomie Olindo is ‘So Thankful’ for Support After Metul Shah Breakup
Why She Left the Show

“It gets so robotic. People will strategize. It can get so toxic. When it reaches that level … it’s just too much,” she told the podcast listeners of her initial Southern Charm exit. “I can’t be in that because it makes me depressed. It’s a really dark side of life. When negotiations were happening right before my dad — I did meet with the network a couple of times. I could not imagine sitting down and filming [after my dad’s death]. I couldn’t even pretend to care.”

