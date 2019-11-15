Legal Trouble Stars Arrested While Protesting: Jane Fonda, Ted Danson, Amy Schumer and More By Mariah Cooper November 15, 2019 Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP/Shutterstock 14 15 / 14 Sam Waterson Fonda’s Grace and Frankie costar was the first celebrity arrested with Fonda in October 2019. Back to top More News Taylor Swift, Katy Perry and More Musicians Who Put Their Pets in Music Videos 10 Best TV Pets Of All Time: Snoopy, Comet and More! Craziest Things Celebrities Do for Their Pets: Lisa Vanderpump, Mariah Carey and More More News