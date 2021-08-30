Stars Rally Around Sharon Stone After Her 11-Month-Old Nephew Dies

After being diagnosed with organ failure, Sharon Stone‘s nephew lost his battle on Monday, August 30.

“River William Stone Sept. 8, 2020 – Aug. 30, 2021,” Stone captioned a video compilation of the little one via Instagram on Monday.

The actress previously explained that her nephew was in the hospital, although she didn’t offer further information on his condition at the time.

“My nephew and godson River Stone was found in his crib w total organ failure today. Please pray for him. We need a miracle🤍💥🙏,” she posted alongside a photo of River in his hospital bed with tubes and wires attached to him on Friday, August 27.

Sharon Osbourne commented on the post, writing, “Bless him sending so much love and prayer 🙏.” Meanwhile, Ruby Rose added that she was “holding you and your family in prayer.”

Kate Hudson sent positive wishes of “light and healing love” to the Basic Instinct star as her godson’s health battle continued. Leslie Jordan also left a message of hope, writing, “Stay strong little River. Sending you all my love and prayers. 💕”

The model, who adopted sons Roan, 21, Laird, 16, and Quinn, 15, has kept her family life private over the years. Stone previously admitted that being a single mother continues to be a unique experience as her children get older.

“Every age when you’re a single mom is intriguing,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in March 2019. “[It’s] extra intriguing when there’s no dad.”

That same month, the Casino star wrote an essay about how “a series of devastating late-term miscarriages” led to her having her own family.

“On our final attempt to have a baby naturally, I had to go through painful surgery – and 36 hours of labour – to deliver a stillborn,” Stone wrote for Vogue about the 2000 experience. “It was on our way home afterwards, one of the darkest moments of my life, that I got a call from an adoption lawyer: he had a client with a baby boy due in a few weeks.”

After adopting her first son, Stone reflected on how much motherhood added to her life.

“Just as remarkable was how much being a mother taught me about myself. Every detail in my life became a little more magical just because I was sharing it with him,” she noted. “I remember lifting him up to a flower, and saying, ‘I cannot tell you how long I have waited for you to get here so that I could show you this.'”

The Pennsylvania native concluded the Vogue article with a sweet message about getting to have two more sons after Roan’s arrival.

“I’m now a single mother with three adopted sons, and it has been the great privilege of my life to raise them. When you adopt, you realize any child could be your child, any person could be your relative,” she shared at the time. “After that you never see the world in the same way again. I’m connected to everyone on this planet. And that’s a miracle in and of itself.”

Scroll down to see how celebrities are supporting Stone following her tragic loss: