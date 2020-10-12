Lauren Conrad

After traveling to markets around the world, Conrad and her friend Hannah Skvarla founded The Little Market, an organization that works with female artisans across the globe to “combat poverty, empower communities, and create social justice.” In October 2013, the Hills alum wrote on her blog, “My bestie Hannah and I have been traveling all over the world to find local female artisans in the communities we’ve visited to sell their handmade products through our online store.”