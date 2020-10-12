Brittany Snow

The Pitch Perfect actress started Love Is Louder, a web community and organization that hosts outreach events nationwide, in 2010 along with The Jed Foundation and MTV to combat bullying, discrimination and depression. “I was bullied in school by a girl who made my life miserable … and I feel like every single person I know has a story like that in some way, whether it was in the workplace or school or by a parent or even just the voices inside your head that tell you you’re not good enough,” Snow told Us. “Love is Louder has really helped people realize that this is not a game anymore. These are people’s lives.”