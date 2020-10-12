Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield

Strike a post! The now-exes held up hand-written cards for the cameras while being photographed together in June 2014. “We were eating and saw a group of guys with cameras outside. And so we thought, let’s try this again. We don’t need the attention, but these wonderful organizations do,” Stone’s card read. “www.youthmentoring.org, www.autismspeaks.org, (and don’t forget) www.wwo.org, www.gildasclubnyc.org,” Garfield’s card added, “Here’s to the stuff that matters. Have a great day!”