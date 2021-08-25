Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Support Haiti After Earthquake and Flooding

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

In August 2021, the couple donated $10,000 to Hope for Haiti following a 7.2-magnitude earthquake and flooding from Tropical Depression Grace earlier that month.

“Our entire organization would like to thank @vancityreynolds and @blakelively for their generous donation to our #HaitiEarthquake Response & Recovery efforts,” the organization announced on Instagram. “This donation will help empower our team to continue to respond in the hardest-hit areas of southern Haiti in the days and weeks to come.”