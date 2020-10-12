Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

In April 2020, the couple made a $112,000 contribution to Feeding Britain, a hunger charity dedicated to providing good quality food to children and families in need, from profits they earned from the BBC broadcast of their May 2018 wedding. Individually, the pair have also been fierce advocates for patronages like the Sentebale foundation and The Mayhew throughout their royal tenure.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also made a generous donation to a cause close to both of their hearts in honor of the prince’s 36th birthday in September 2020. CAMFED, a nonprofit organization focused on girls’ education and empowerment in Africa, confirmed via Twitter that the couple matched a total of $130,000 raised by the organization’s supporters — and shared a special message along with the contribution. “No better way to celebrate what really matters. Thank you to everyone who donated, Harry and Meghan,” the pair said.