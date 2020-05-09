Real-life superheroes! As kids were forced to turn their homes into classrooms amid the coronavirus quarantine, parents realized they had a newfound appreciation for teachers.

Celebrities such as Jimmy Fallon, William Daniels, Kim Kardashian,Will Ferrell, James Corden and Shonda Rimes have praised educators for their hard work ranging from a funny song to a heartfelt statement.

Fallon showed his appreciation in a musical ode that he penned for Teacher’s Appreciation Day. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon host — who shares daughters Winnie and Franny with his wife, Nancy Juvonen — performed the song on his late-night talk show on May 5.

“Teachers should make a billion dollars and get more vacation time,” the Saturday Night Live alum sang while strumming his guitar.

People couldn’t help but agree that the coronavirus pandemic made them realize the importance of teachers.

“I’m gonna contact all my old teachers and apologize to them for being a little monster all those years. Heck, I got the time,” one user commented via YouTube.

Another person wrote, “As a teacher, I couldn’t stop smiling watching this. I 100% agree!”

Fallon admitted during a March interview on The Howard Stern Show that he’s been struggling with balancing homeschooling his daughters and producing the stay-at-home version of his talk show.

“Homeschooling is just … I don’t remember Spanish, I don’t know Spanish,” he explained. “I’m learning as they’re learning. I’m like, ‘Wow, I don’t know what that word is! … Right now it’s insane, I go between that and the show. It’s a lot. The whole day is packed. I feel like I’ve never worked this hard in my life.”

Daniels, for his part, wanted to remind people how teachers can influence people’s childhoods and even gave a shout-out to his Boy Meets World character, Mr Feeny.

“I’m here to encourage you to show some appreciation for the unsung heroes that help shape the future generations,” Daniels said in an E! News video on May 5. “Our teachers provide us with so much. They’re there for you in your formative years, supply the knowledge you need to take on the world and even give you unsolicited advice from behind the fence in their backyard. I’m talking to you, Mr. Matthews (played by Ben Savage).”

Scroll down to see celebrities who have praised teachers amid the quarantine.