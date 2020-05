William Daniels

The Boy Meets World alum honored teachers in a heartfelt statement to E! News on May 5, which included a nod to the sitcom’s emotional 2000 finale. “So thank your teachers today and every day and remember, as much as you learn from them, they learn from you,” Daniels said. “As my final piece of teacherly advice, believe in yourselves, dream, try, do good. I love you all. Class dismissed.”