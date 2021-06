Troye Sivan

The Youtuber-turned-pop sensation came out as a teenager and has been making bold statements ever since. “I have to get comfortable with the fact that I am kind of effeminate sometimes — or really effeminate sometimes,” he told The Guardian in April 2019. “That I want to paint my nails. Overcoming all those stupid rules that society embeds in you as a kid about gender and sexuality is a conscious task.”