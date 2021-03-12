Living by the Girl Scout law! It may not come as a total surprise, but some of today’s biggest stars and leaders were once troop members in their youth.

Taylor Swift was a Girl Scout while growing up in her native Pennsylvania. As she went on to become one of the world’s most notable pop stars, she never forgot her roots as she gave troops across New Jersey and Connecticut free tickets to her Reputation tour in 2018.

The Girl Scouts of the USA even has ties to prominent public figures such as Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts and Meghan Markle, a former actress and senior member of the British royal family. Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, for her part, opened up about her positive experience as a troop member in 2012 while speaking to a group of Girl Scouts on the first-ever International Day of the Girl.

“I benefited from my years associated with Girl Scouts, starting out as a Brownie, flying up, becoming a Girl Scout, becoming what we called in those years so long ago a Mariner Scout, acquiring badges,” she recalled at the time. “There’s some people of my vintage [age] or a little bit closer who can remember those days.”

The politician continued, “But the Girl Scouts not only taught me great songs that I still sing, but lifelong lessons about leadership and the value of public service and friendships that go back all those years and keep me grounded because I’m with people who know that I had a really hard time starting a fire in the rain.”

Karlie Kloss additionally gushed over her time as a Girl Scout. “I have so many fond memories of growing up with my sisters and my best friends, and selling cookies was such a big part of our year,” she told Teen Vogue in 2013. “That was the exciting part of the spring. You plan for it all year.”

The supermodel noted that the troops “were very close” in her community before adding, “It was amazing to be a part of something that was big — it was a very special organization. It still is!”

