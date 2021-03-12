Reese Witherspoon

Back in 2018, the Big Little Lies alum scored a shout-out via the official Girl Scouts Facebook page for her achievements in business. “Congratulations to Girl Scout Alum, Reese Witherspoon, for earning a spot on the Fast Company’s Most Creative people list for 2018,” the organization wrote. “Representation matters and women and girl’s voices need to be heard. Let’s keep breaking the silence, keep creating better parts for women, and keep shining through powerful storytelling. Together, we can pave a brighter path for G.I.R.L.s in media.”