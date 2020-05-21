Ashley Tisdale

“I’ve been having waves of anxiety and depression while in this quarantine,” the High School Musical alum captioned a black and white photo of herself via Instagram on May 13. “This morning while I was reading I realized it’s the feeling of being stuck, stuck in this moment, stuck in this quarantine and the overwhelm [sic] state of the world. I then realized we aren’t stuck, we are simply just here. Here in this moment. Not in the future, not in the past. Just here. And that made me feel a lot better, it changed my perspective which then calmed my anxiety. So if you’re having the same feelings, know that we aren’t stuck, we aren’t in this moment forever we are simply just here and that’s OK.”