Josh Gad

The Frozen star shared a video with his followers on March 19 and told them that “it’s OK to cry.” The actor spoke to his fans in a short clip where he reminded everyone that “we’re going to get through it.” He added: “I know it’s a struggle right now for so many people. I love you all and I am thinking of you all and we will get through this.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with their mental health, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

