Simone Biles

The Olympian may have found love with Houston Texas safety Jonathan Owens, but when the couple first matched on Raya, the football player actually didn’t know the girl on the app was the gymnastics GOAT!

“Her work ethic was really the first thing that caught my eye,” Owens said in the third episode of her Simone vs Herself series on Facebook Watch, released in June 2021. “I never really watched gymnastics before I first started talking to her. When I met her, I honestly didn’t know who she was. It was just like, ‘Oh, she has a lot of followers — she must be pretty good or something.”