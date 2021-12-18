Nina Agdal‘s daily routine is a lot more relatable than some might think! The supermodel, 29, enjoys some self-care before focusing on her work and personal obligations.

Every morning, the Denmark-born star takes time out to do a workout on her The Agdal Method app. “It includes everything from full-body cardio to specific [exercises] for abs or legs,” she exclusively says in the new issue of Us Weekly.

The app is focused on “happiness in movement, fulfillment in nourishment, practicing mindfulness and self-love,” according to its official Instagram page.

“I like to follow my workouts with a facial, or sometimes a new treatment from FaceGym,” the Victoria’s Secret model tells Us.

After getting her glow on — and working hard — Agdal likes to unwind with group dinners and special events, such as her Friendsgiving celebration in November.

“It’s time to have fun,” she says of the holidays, noting she partnered with Belvedere Vodka to host her own party. “I even created my own cocktail, the Holiday Honey, using Belvedere’s new organic infusions flavors!”

Agdal previously spoke about the inspiration behind her The Agdal Method app and overall healthy lifestyle, telling W Magazine in July, “I wanted to create The Agdal Method to start spreading the word that it’s not about how long you spend in the gym, going to a workout for 60 minutes and torturing yourself, or only drinking green juices and eating lettuce.”

The wellness guru, who launched her app in March 2020, noted that everyone’s life circumstances have to be taken into consideration.

“What’s going on in your personal life, and your relationships, your finances, has to do with what’s going on your plate and how much exercise you’re getting in on a weekly basis,” she said.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model explained that the idea of a “hot girl summer” or a “summer body” can be “extremely triggering” for many and only hurts one’s chances at achieving a healthier body long term.

“[Those terms] put pressure on us to get in shape for the season coming up, and that’s extremely hard on our mental health and our self-esteem,” Agdal continued. “I really believe in finding something that can be a lifestyle and a healthy habit that makes you happy.”

Want to know how else Agdal spends her time? Scroll down to see what a typical day in her life as a model of the move looks like: