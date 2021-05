You’ve Seen Her Before

Sweeney usually isn’t crying on Instagram. In fact, she doesn’t use social media a ton because she works a lot. She’s racked up nearly 50 acting credits over the last decade, starting with guest gigs on hits like Grey’s Anatomy and Criminal Minds. She’s had some very high-profile roles on The Handmaid’s Tale, Sharp Objects and, of course, Euphoria. She’s also hit the big screen in Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood and Big Time Adolescence, both released in 2019.