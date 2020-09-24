Love Lives

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young: A Timeline of Their Relationship

By
Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Wear Matching Pajamas in Holiday Photo With Kids
Heather Rae Young, Taylor El Moussa, Tarek El Moussa, and Brayden El Moussa JJ Velasquez
18
6 / 18
podcast
LTG_10.16.20

December 2019

El Moussa posted a holiday photo of the couple in matching pajamas with his kids.

Back to top