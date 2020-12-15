December 2020

While reflecting on the day he met his soon-to-be wife, the HGTV personality admitted his first impression wasn’t the best. When the pair were introduced in July 2019, El Moussa had already tried to shoot his shot with Young over Instagram while she was living overseas with her ex-boyfriend. “She was like, ‘You already asked me out,'” he joked on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast in December 2020. “So I looked back [at my DMs] and asked, ‘So, do you still have that boyfriend?’ and she’s like, ‘Nope.'”