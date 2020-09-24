September 2020

The Long Beach, California, native wished his “caring, adorable, incredible, beautiful, drop dead gorgeous” fiancé a happy birthday on September 16. “What can I say about this girl! She’s my best friend in the world and I wake up every day feeling like the luckiest man alive,” he captioned an Instagram tribute to Young on her 33rd birthday.

He continued: “We started living together weeks after meeting. No one knew what to expect but she has completely changed our lives. My kids are obsessed with her and for good reason. She takes amazing care of them and shows them so much love.”

The reality star noted that the first half of their romance involved traveling the world, while the second half has seen them cooped up at home amid the coronavirus pandemic. “I can’t wait for all of our new and exciting adventures that are coming in the future… especially our honeymoon!!!” El Moussa added. “We love you so much and we can’t wait to make it official!!!…Mrs. El Moussa❤️ Thank you for being the person you are. I love you to the moon and back.”