A New Label

Swift announced on Instagram on November 19, 2018, that she found a “new home” at Republic Records. At the time, she wrote that it was “incredibly exciting to know that I’ll own all of my master recordings that I make from now on.” She ended her post by thanking Borchetta, who discovered her in 2005. “I’m so excited. I can’t wait to show you what I’m making next,” she wrote to her fans.