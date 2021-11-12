Jake Gyllenhaal

After a whirlwind two-month romance, multiple sources told Us Swift was completely blindsided whenGyllenhaal dumped her just before New Year’s in 2010. “Jake just told her it wasn’t working out,” one insider said. “Taylor is really upset and hurt. She feels really burned by him.”

Some fans think that Swift’s “Mr. Perfectly Fine” April 2021 vault release was written about the actor following the pair’s short-lived romance. “Hello, Mr. ‘Perfectly fine’ How’s your heart after breaking mine? / Mr. ‘Always at the right place at the right time,’ baby,” the Pennsylvania native sings in the chorus. “Hello Mr. ‘Casually cruel,’ Mr. ‘Everything revolves around you’ / I’ve been Miss ‘Misery’ since your goodbye and you’re Mr. ‘Perfectly fine.’” Fans pointed out that “casually cruel” was also used in Swift’s 2012 hit, “All Too Well,” which is believed to be about Gyllenhaal.

Following Swift’s rerelease of Red (Taylor’s Version) in November 2021, the short film accompanying the 10-minute version of “All Too Well” quickly had people talking. With Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien playing the leads, fans pointed out that their respective ages mirrored Swift and Gyllenhaal’s during their brief romance.