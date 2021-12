Lucas Till

After starring in Swift’s “You Belong With Me” music video in 2009, the X-Men: Days of Future Past star admitted he had a crush on the singer “since he was 16.” Months later, Till told MTV the pair had dated, but there was “no friction.” “Most relationships work out cause you get along and then you don’t,” the then-19-year-old said. “And then you make up and it’s passionate, and with us, I really just liked her as a friend. That’s the only reason that didn’t work out.”